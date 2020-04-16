Home
On Your Side
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday morning, a line of cars wrapped through the Advantage...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
Additional 275 people answering unemployment calls, wait time still hours for some
BATON ROUGE - When Lance Albarado was laid...
News
Comedian, Michael Che, honors late grandmother by covering rent costs for her former NYC community
NEW YORK (AP) — Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che recently lost his grandmother to COVID-19 and now he's giving back to her former community as...
EBR Parish coroner confirms five more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, EBR Parish...
Govt lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s paycheck protection...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Moderating temperatures set the stage for next rain
The chilly mornings, and temperatures overall, will moderate through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are also set to reenter the forecast. THE FORECAST: Today...
April cool stretch accompanied by more sun
The coolest run of morning lows since early...
Cool temperatures to continue
Generally, quiet weather is set to continue. A...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Shareef O'Neal officially joins LSU basketball team
BATON ROUGE - Shareef O'Neal, the son of LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has joined his father's alma mater. LSU Athletics made the announcement...
Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft; Will maintain eligibility
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the...
West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach
West Feliciana has found its new football coach...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to lift spirits and support coronavirus relief efforts by sponsoring a virtual concert series that kicks off Friday, April...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became...
Additional Links
Business Directory
The Pledge of Allegiance
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
The Pledge of Allegiance
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Moderating temperatures set the stage for next rain
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days