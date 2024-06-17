Home
PSC member hopeful that new constitution wouldn't gut regulatory agency
BATON ROUGE — Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis said Monday that giving his panel's regulatory role to others would be bad for the state's utility customers....
Numerous Juneteenth events planned in Greater Baton Rouge area through weekend
Upcoming Juneteenth events in and around BR ...
3 go to hospital after apparent chemical leak in East Iberville; source unknown
ST. GABRIEL — Three people needed treatment at...
Potential Tropical Cyclone One designated in Bay of Campeche
A low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This designation is used by the National Hurricane Center when...
Monday PM Forecast: tropical moisture will continue active pattern
In the midst of a wetter weather pattern,...
Monday AM Forecast: Wet start to the workweek
Surge of Tropical moisture brings widespread showers and...
Sports
Another LSU Baseball player enters NCAA Transfer Portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU catcher Brady Neal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, first reported by @64Analytics on X. Neal had a...
LSU Baseball signee withdraws from MLB Draft to play for LSU in 2025
BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson and company have...
REPORT: Les Miles filing lawsuit against LSU after losing Hall of Fame eligibility
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU coach Les Miles...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report: Brain tumors can affect quality of life as well as length of life
BATON ROUGE — A brain tumor can significantly affect a person's quality of life, not just length of life. There are different types of brain...
Friday's Health Report: How a person's gait can show signs of neurodegenerative disease
BATON ROUGE - Put one foot in front...
Thursday's Health Report: Emergency medicine professional recommends learning, understanding CPR
BATON ROUGE — If you don't know how...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
