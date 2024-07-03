Home
Louisiana unveils 'America 250' license plate for 250th birthday of United States
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana 'America 250' State Commission unveiled a new license plate commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Wednesday. The new...
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see who's representing the capital area
BATON ROUGE — Competing in the Olympics is...
Former Istrouma High coach accused of having sex with student changes plea to guilty, charges reduced
BATON ROUGE — A former high school coach...
Weather
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday evening with maximum sustained winds at 160 mph. This is the earliest Category 5 storm in the...
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl...
Tropical Storm Chris set to make landfall in Mexico early Monday morning
UPDATE 4AM 07/01: The 3rd named storm of...
Sports
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see who's representing the capital area
BATON ROUGE — Competing in the Olympics is every athlete's dream but only some get the opportunity. This year 24 current and former LSU athletes have...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Plaquemine Green Devils
Baton Rouge - The Plaquemine High Green Devils...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos
BATON ROUGE - The Zachary Broncos are starting...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report: Ahead of July 4, it's important to be aware of outdoor food prep, safety
BATON ROUGE — Picnics can be great during summertime — especially with Independence Day just around the corner. But you need to make sure the heat...
Monday's Health Report: Parents shouldn't be alarmed by a baby's red birthmark
BATON ROUGE — A hemangioma is a bright...
Friday's Health Report: Surgery early can help prevent hip problems later in life
BATON ROUGE — Hip issues are often thought...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Search
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
