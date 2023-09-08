Home
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a post on his account on...
GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery
GET 2 MOVING - Archery involves a lot...
Grambling State University recruiting in the capital area for big-time football weekend, makes donation to area school
BATON ROUGE - It's a big weekend for...
Friday AM Forecast: Lower humidity levels on the way
Isolated thunderstorms are possible today as a weak cold front moves through the area. The front will bring dry air behind it resulting in a much...
Thursday PM Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms return tomorrow before a very dry weekend
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and...
Thursday AM Forecast: Hot Hot Hot
Summer is continuing to make itself known as...
Sports
National Championship winning LSU women's basketball sets 2023 SEC schedule
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced the women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season and the LSU Tigers will open at home on January 4...
Saints back-up quarterback suspended by NFL for PEDs
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced that...
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters to avoid open flames at this weekend's home openers
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University are...
Health
Healthy adults from Baton Rouge needed for study about intermittent fasting and how weight loss affects aging
BATON ROUGE - Studies show that intermittent fasting may help people lose weight and is easier to keep up with then traditional calorie counting, or restricting...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
