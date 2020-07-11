Home
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Biden, Trump win delayed Louisiana presidential primaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Saturday won their parties’ respective Louisiana presidential primaries, an election that was postponed twice because...
Unknown driver flees the scene after striking pedestrian; victim seriously injured
PERRY – A pedestrian is seriously injured after...
Delayed Louisiana presidential primary is settled Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana holds...
Hot and Humid, Heat Advisory continues
** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM SATURDAY EVENING ** Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the...
Heat index values to be near 110
***HEAT ADVISORY*** is in effect for everyone through...
Capital Area under heat advisory Friday; Could feel like 108 degrees
BATON ROUGE- The National Weather Service has issued...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Live Oak Eagles
Live Oak ushers in a new coach and a new offense for 2020. Blane Westmoreland, a former Live Oak assistant, is back in Watson for a...
Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid player ever
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The NFL Chiefs’ quarterback,...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 2-5 start last year, Brusly was...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Supreme Court rules Trump admin can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate
WASHINGTON - In a 7-2 decision on Wednesday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
