Three women stole over $6000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Gonzales
GONZALES - A group of three women shoplifted over $6,000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Gonzales. The trio stole 66 items -- a total...
Woman booked for stalking after leading deputies on chase near Ascension subdivision
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman led deputies on a...
Gov. Edwards stands behind mask mandates in schools
Omicron is surging across the U.S., and Louisiana...
Thursday PM Forecast: front forcing overnight lows near freezing
Cooler air will spill into the area overnight. Another frontal system will cause some pockets of rain this weekend. Next 24 Hours: The temperature forecast...
Thursday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures are back for one night
Frosty temperatures return for one night only. ...
Wednesday PM Forecast: rounds of showers, up and down temps
The warming trend will be halted by a...
Sports
Star LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. declares for 2022 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Derek Stingley Jr., one of the stars of LSU's 2019 championship-winning season, will leave college football to join the pros. Stingley announced...
LSU loses Texas Bowl to Kansas State 42-20; Tigers have first losing season since 1999
In a bowl game like we have never...
No. 21 LSU beats No. 16 Kentucky 65-60 in SEC home opener
BATON ROUGE - The 21st ranked LSU basketball...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan....
Videos
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
