No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June 24, an EF-1 tornado hit parts of Baton Rouge along Essen Lane, near I-10. One neighborhood in the...
Louisiana bar owners anxious to learn more about phase 3
BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana businesses, including bars,...
Doctor recommends waiting until October for flu shot
BATON ROUGE - Some providers are already offering...
Gov. Edwards encourages Southeast Louisianans to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally now
BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has a message for those living in Southeast Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally hitting; "take this storm seriously."...
Area sandbag locations
Sandbags are being made available ahead of the...
WATCH: Joe Burrow scores first NFL touchdown!
CINCINNATI, Oh. - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman...
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings issued ahead of Sally
A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for East Baton Rouge,...
Tropical wave set to move into the Gulf of Mexico
A tropical wave just to the southeast of...
Clear skies in the morning, showers and storms in the afternoon
The rain starts this afternoon. THE FORECAST:...
Saints win season opener against Buccaneers 34-23
The New Orleans Saints opened up their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Buccaneers took an early 7-0 lead after a 2-yard...
New Orleans won't allow fans at any of Saints' home games in September
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell said New...
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes NFL debut with Super Bowl Champions in season opener
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU running back Clyde...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings issued ahead of Sally
