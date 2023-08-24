Home
News
REPORT: LSU's DT Maason Smith suspended for first game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU's defensive tackle Maason Smith will not be playing during the first game of the season against Florida State, sources told The Advocate...
Man trying to break into house was detained at gunpoint by homeowner; deputies caught second suspect
AMITE - A homeowner in Amite started his...
LSU Women's Basketball announces non-conference schedule
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team...
List: Summer of 2023 Heat Records
Without even glancing at the record books, you probably had an idea that this summer has been fiercely hot. Almost any measurable heat stat has broken...
Wednesday PM Forecast: record heat continues
As of 4pm Wednesday, the Metro Airport high...
Wednesday AM Forecast: excessive heat and fire danger
To end the workweek, the heat dome...
Sports
LSU Women's Basketball announces non-conference schedule
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team has announced all their non-conference games for the upcoming season. The full SEC schedule will be...
Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman
LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase,...
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason...
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
