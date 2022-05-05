Home
News
VIDEO: Students ticketed after brawl breaks out in Central High cafeteria
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a large fight that broke out at Central High School on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said...
Southeastern University police arrest man in campus abduction, sexual assault
HAMMOND - A person was kidnapped and raped...
After recount, Brad Myers holds on to narrow victory in race for Baton Rouge judge
BATON ROUGE - Brad Myers will be East...
Drought Monitor: Northern Louisiana continues to improve, Local areas struggling to make progress
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under extreme drought, but severe drought continues. After 2021 finished as the third wettest year on record for...
Strong storms and record heat possible in your 7-day forecast
The next round of rain and a few...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Steamy turning stormy on Friday
Hot and humid conditions will set the stage...
Sports
LSU men's golf headed to Stockton Regional as 4 seed
Baton Rouge, La. – The 21st-ranked LSU men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Stockton Regional as the No. 4 seed in the regional. The...
Saints officially announce Tyrann Mathieu's return to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is officially...
No. 20 LSU baseball beats Nicholls 10-6
BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU baseball cruises...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
