Home
On Your Side
Show me the money! Fully-funded flood projects held up by lengthy process
BATON ROUGE - For people who live along creeks and canals in Baton Rouge - it doesn't matter what they look like now, they're living in...
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
BATON ROUGE - People are feeling overwhelmed in...
People frustrated over repeat flood events, want answers
BATON ROUGE - There are never-ending flooding issues...
News
Nearly half a million dollars in drugs seized after months-long investigation
BATON ROUGE - Eight people are now behind bars after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the Zion City area of Baton Rouge....
GUILTY: Jury convicts Michael Collins in 2018 double homicide
LIVINGSTON - Michael T. Collins has been found...
How Skip Bertman built a championship program at LSU
BATON ROUGE- Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
One more day on alert
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area through Friday morning. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally...
Thursday shaping up to be rainier than Wednesday
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for the...
Scattered thunderstorms remain possible, river forecasts lower
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
How Skip Bertman built a championship program at LSU
BATON ROUGE- Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman loves a good story. The 82-year-old loves to hear him and loves to tell him. Although we...
Southern baseball beats Alabama State in SWAC Tournament, 3-0
MADISON, AL- The Southern Jaguars won their opener...
NCAA clears 100% capacity for postseason play, including LSU Softball
The NCAA lifted their seating capacity for the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
One more day on alert
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days