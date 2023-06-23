Home
Sec. of State declares Saturday 'LSU Baseball Day'
BATON ROUGE - It seems just about every day of late has been an "LSU Baseball Day," but this Saturday, it's official. Louisiana Secretary of...
Police arrest suspect accused of beating man to death outside convenience store in early June
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused...
Driver who caused Slidell police officer to flip patrol car during chase turns self in late Thursday
SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department has arrested...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Scattered Storms - More Heat - Tropics Active
More Heat.... More Humidity.... More Storms THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Get ready for another hot and humid day...
Thursday PM Forecast: from standard warmth to summer sizzle
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be easier to...
Tropical Depression Four in Central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Four formed early this morning in...
Sports
Sec. of State declares Saturday 'LSU Baseball Day'
BATON ROUGE - It seems just about every day of late has been an "LSU Baseball Day," but this Saturday, it's official. Louisiana Secretary of...
LSU fans continue to shatter College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record
OMAHA, Neb. - Since 2016, Rocco's Pizza and...
New Orleans Pelicans select UCONN guard Jordan Hawkins with 14th pick of the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, NY - The New Orleans Pelicans select...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
