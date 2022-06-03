Home
Baker police confiscating a surprising number of stolen guns
BAKER - Tanzie B. Clark says she hears a lot of guns being fired from the street behind her house. "That's all you hear over...
Enraged woman attacked Neighborhood Walmart employee with box cutter, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood...
Gas prices expected to continue rising through the summer
BATON ROUGE - As people begin to travel...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: the summer weather trade off by next week
While a few showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, the overall trend of the next several days will be less and less activity. Lower rain...
Friday AM Forecast: Plenty of dry time before the afternoon showers, Tropics Update
The summertime pattern is here and it going...
Thursday PM Forecast: weak front to deliver scattered showers and storms
A few showers and thunderstorms will be around...
Sports
LSU's Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry will play in Hattiesburg Regional
HATTIESBURG - The LSU Tigers will get a big boost back offensively with Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry returning to the lineup. Both players missed the...
Jarvis Landry impressed by Saints QB's Jameis Winston's work ethic
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints finally added some...
LSU's Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry earn collegiate All-American honors
BATON ROUGE – Two LSU Tigers are getting...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 3, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
