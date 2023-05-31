Home
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president June 7
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week,...
Louisiana Supreme Court suspends Ascension council member from law practice for 30 days
PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish lawyer who had...
WATCH: Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia highway
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. - A distracted driver hit...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: slim chance for any afternoon showers
The air quality is expected to improve slightly tomorrow. Additionally, there is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, but be sure you are taking frequent breaks
An **Air Quality Alert** has been issued for...
Tuesday PM Forecast: tropical disturbance stays south, pattern warm and quiet
An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is in effect on...
Sports
Kickoff time set for LSU football's first home game of 2023
BATON ROUGE - LSU's first home game of the 2023 season will have a nighttime kickoff in Tiger Stadium. On Wednesday, LSU released the start...
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as Tigers begin quest for Omaha
BATON ROUGE - LSU will begin its quest...
LSU baseball announced as regional host for 27th time in program history
BATON ROUGE – For the first time since...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Didn't like the air Monday? Expect the same on Tuesday as air quality action day declared
If you didn't like the air you breathed...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
