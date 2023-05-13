Home
Fundraiser for Cpl. Shawn Kelly exceeding expectations; organizers hoping to raise $10K
DENHAM SPRINGS - Less than a day after launching a fundraiser campaign for an officer who was shot on duty , a local Denham Springs sporting...
'I shouldn't have drank last night' - Man who broke into elementary school in 2019 arrested for repeat crime
CENTRAL - A man was arrested on Friday...
Dog leads officers to lost boy's home
LAPLACE - A family dog helped officers find...
Saturday PM Forecast: a hot day ahead for Mom
The steam will continue for the second half of the weekend. After a little lull in shower and storm activity, more is expected to flare up...
Saturday AM Forecast: the weekend weather word is steam
A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the...
Friday PM Forecast: steam and only spotty showers over the weekend
A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the...
Sports
Behind a six run 8th inning, Mississippi State trounces #2 LSU 9-4
BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State used a six-run eighth inning on the strength of two homers and an RBI single to propel the Bulldogs to...
No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 12-1 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - Another Friday night start, another...
Southeastern softball knocks off Lamar in elimination game to advance to Southland Championship versus McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – A five-run...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
