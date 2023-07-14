Home
News
East Baton Rouge School Board selects budget for the 2023-2024 school year
BATON ROUGE - After weeks of indecision, the East Baton Rouge School Board chose to move forward with an option that provides a $4,000 stipend to...
Hollywood strike has major Louisiana consequences
BATON ROUGE - After 4 weeks of negotiating...
Progress on Pecue Lane interstate ramps now visible
BATON ROUGE - Drivers on I-10 can see...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Now on day 3 of heat advisories across the area, the heat continues into the weekend
Staying mostly dry and hot into the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Our entire viewing area now under...
Thursday PM Forecast: triple digit heat indices roll into the weekend
Heat will remain the main weather story for...
Thursday AM Forecast: Summertime sizzler setting in
Everyone will be staying hot, one or two...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
BATON ROUGE - Coming off a DIII select Semi Final loss to Dunham in 2022, U-High head coach Andy Martin has made focus and attention to...
LSU football hall of famer Joe Tuminello dies at age 90
LSU football great Joe Tuminello, a standout athlete...
Danielle Ballard, former women's basketball star at LSU, killed in Memphis car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Danielle Ballard, formerly a high-profile...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Now on day 3 of heat advisories across the area, the heat continues into the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days