Fuel oops has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car
PLAQUEMINE - In June, a woman pulled up to the pump to fuel up her car, and unbeknownst to her, the oil company servicing Plaquemine Truck...
Hurricane Ida: One year later
BATON ROUGE - Monday marks one year since...
Police looking for shoeless assailant who stabbed convenience store clerk
PONCHATOULA - Officers are looking for a woman...
Hurricane Ida: One year later
BATON ROUGE - Monday marks one year since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing $55 billion worth of damage for the state. In just...
Monday PM Forecast: scattered storms continue, front arrives midweek
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in play. A...
Monday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers stick around, but not a washout
The forecast this week is more what we...
Sports
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly previews Tigers' season-opener at the Superdome
LSU Coach Brian Kelly holds his first press conference of the 2022 regular season, just days before the Tigers kick off against Florida State at the...
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth chart at Arizona State
Former Catholic Bear George Hart shunned the hometown...
LSU running back John Emery remaining positive despite two game suspension
The newest member of the Raising Cane's team,...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
