Construction continues on Rouzan development
BATON ROUGE - Construction continues on the Rouzan development off of Perkins Road and developers shed light on their plan to turn a piece of property...
Volunteers work to clean up blighted historic Black cemetery
BATON ROUGE - The oldest Black cemetery in...
Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep
Our view of the universe just expanded: The...
Monday PM Forecast: showers and storms to increase this week
A busy week is ahead. There will be some rounds of unsettled weather—especially Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico...
Monday AM Forecast: Tracking rain every day this week
Keep checking back, every day this week looks...
Sunday PM Forecast: Today's showers are just the start of the rainy week
Radar is beginning to get active across the...
Sports
Dutchtown Griffins: Sports2-A-Days Preview
The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but might be reinventing themselves on offense. Head coach Guy Mistretta is having to replace his senior running back...
LSU great Sylvia Fowles with impressive showing in last WNBA All Star Game
WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles stole the show in...
Sports2-a-Days: Scotlandville Hornets
First year head coach Ryan Cook spent four...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 11, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
Contests
