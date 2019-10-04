Home
Grant money going toward counseling future homebuyers
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $42.8 million in housing counseling grants to help Americans make more informed and educational...
Cameras to be installed, catching illegal dumpers
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon start...
YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is...
UPDATE: Man accused of shooting father in police custody
UPDATE: After authorities received a tip, Brown was found at a vacant house on Winnebago Street and taken into custody. BATON ROUGE - Authorities say...
Our Lady of the Lake opens new Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake...
House panel subpoenas White House documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has sent...
Developing Storms Later Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas of patchy fog possible this morning before 8 AM, then mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the...
Rain Chances Increase Starting Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Sunny skies...
Continued 90s until a cold front arrives early next week
Warm temperatures will continue through the week. Two...
Report: Drew Brees back at practice, still resting throwing hand
NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Drew Brees was back at practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his hand in a week two loss to the...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins
BATON ROUGE-When you see the way that 5-foot-9...
LSU running back, brother of NFL star, Lanard Fournette leaves team
BATON ROUGE - Running back Lanard Fournette has...
Friday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
