GOHSEP: Killian will have to re-do well samples; bacteria samples were from before disinfection
KILLIAN - The Village of Killian will have to re-do their testing and disinfection, as their tests found bacteria in their water supply were done prior...
Crash data shows spike in crashes at Highland/Terrace intersection after new design
BATON ROUGE - A project to make an...
$$$ Best Bets: Paul Skenes' MLB Debut! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the...
Friday PM Forecast: Mother's Day Weekend to start dry, end wet
On the other side of a cold front, cooler and less humid conditions are expected into the weekend. The chance for rain will return before Mother’s...
Friday AM Forecast: Cold front passage to bring way lower humidity for the weekend
A cold front is passing through the area...
Thursday PM Forecast: gusty thunderstorms possible tonight before break in humidity
A few strong, gusty thunderstorms will be possible...
$$$ Best Bets: Paul Skenes' MLB Debut! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs! Friday NBA: Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +7...
Southeastern softball wins Southland Championship, clinches NCAA tournament appearance with walkoff home run
HAMMOND - The Southeastern softball team is heading...
No. 8 LSU Softball upsets No. 1 Tennessee in SEC Tournament, 2-1
AUBURN, Ala. - No. 8 LSU Softball upset...
Friday's Health Report: Mental health experts share ways to cope with grief, loss this Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE — Sunday is Mother's Day, a time to celebrate and appreciate all moms out there. But for some who have lost a child,...
Thursday's Health Report: Know the signs of scoliosis
BATON ROUGE — Scoliosis affects seven million Americans,...
Wednesday's Health Report: Astrazeneca pulling COVID-19 vaccine, cites low demand
BATON ROUGE — U.K.-based drug manufacturer Astrazeneca is...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
