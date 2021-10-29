Home
Crews fight fire at paper mill in East Baton Rouge
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story suggested the plant was closed. The facility is still operational though saw considerable layoffs in 2019. ZACHARY...
Former BRPD officer accused of stealing drugs, smashing evidence pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer arrested four...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 9: College football
Back-to back weeks we have gone 4-1 in...
Friday PM Forecast: clouds and wind diminish for a weekend treat
Clouds and wind kept a nip in the air on Friday. Halloween weekend will remain cool but with lighter breezes and much more sun. Next...
Friday AM Forecast: Cool and breezy to end out the week
The Forecast: Happy Friday! Grab a light...
Thursday PM Forecast: another breezy day with stubborn clouds
Fall-like conditions certainly have arrived in the Capital...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 9: College football
Back-to back weeks we have gone 4-1 in our college football bet$. While that’s the consistency that we like to see, we are still striving for...
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
Kalante Wilson is a workhorse. The back would...
Saints trading for veteran running back Mark Ingram
NEW ORLEANS - A former fan favorite is...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
