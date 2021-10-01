Home
2 On Your Side
News
OLOL facing blood and platelet shortages, in need of donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Hospital is facing the possibility of postponing surgeries and other medical procedures because of a drastically low blood...
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
BATON ROUGE - Police are anticipating heavy traffic...
Weekend closure on Airline Hwy; drivers told to prepare for delays
BATON ROUGE - Drivers on Airline Highway should...
Friday PM Forecast: wet pattern continues through weekend
Still, the second wettest year on record, September continued the rainy weather with 8.35 inches coming down and that is almost double the average. The showers...
For the first time ever, an ocean drone captures video inside a hurricane
A Saildrone has captured video inside of major...
Friday AM Forecast: A little bit of rain for the weekend before the next front
There will be more dry time this morning...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Raydrian McKneely
This past Friday night, Denham Springs was without their starting quarterback, and that's typically a cause for concern but not when you have Ray Ray McNealy....
LSU Baseball and Jay Johnson land top 10 recruiting class
New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson understands...
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU's primetime game against Auburn
Stream Coach Ed Orgeron's Monday press conference here....
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
