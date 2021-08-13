Home
State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of vaccination
BATON ROUGE - The virus surge is also fueling an overwhelming amount of new downloads for the state's free digital ID app. It shows proof of...
Mother gets emotional homecoming after surviving Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE - It was an emotional afternoon...
State health officials address school closures amid COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE- Kids have returned to school amid...
What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?
Over the past few years, you have probably heard or seen the term "Potential Tropical Cyclone" - but what does that mean? The phrase "Potential...
Friday PM Weather Blog: Fred, soon-to-be Grace and a summery weekend
You know how it goes; sun until lunchtime...
Tropical Depression Seven in the Atlantic set to become Grace
Tropical Depression Seven has formed east of the...
Sports
Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tiger football team is already earning more respect than their 2020 record of 5-5 should have afforded them. Ed Orgeron's team was ranked...
Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91
Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach...
LSU football hits Fall practice field for the first time
LSU began its on-field preparations for the 2021...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
