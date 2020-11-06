Home
Utility customers should expect to see new 'storm restoration charge' on bill in next year
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies have been busy this hurricane season restoring power to tens of thousands of people during the five storms that hit Louisiana....
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Closure of Shell refinery could have far-reaching impacts on La.
CONVENT - One expert says the entire state will feel the impact of losing Shell's refinery in St. James Parish, and the shock wave is expected...
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in attempt to spread joy, not germs
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has...
Romney: Trump's election fraud claim wrong, 'reckless'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Key Republican lawmakers, including 2012...
Weather
Weekend showers, Eta expected to strengthen
Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect partly cloudy skies this evening, into the overnight hours. A stray coastal shower is possible, but inland areas will stay dry. It...
A few showers will pop up over the weekend, still watching Eta
Temperatures will be flirting with the 80s this...
Chance for rain returns on Saturday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Our gradual warm up has...
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been...
SEC unveils men's basketball schedule for 2020-2021 season; LSU to host 14 games in BR
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
St. Michael junior Nicholas Johnson had himself an...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
