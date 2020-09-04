Home
Doctor recommends waiting until October for flu shot
BATON ROUGE - Some providers are already offering the flu vaccine and shipments will increase in September. With the ongoing pandemic, doctors say this year's flu...
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
BATON ROUGE - As more students head back...
Neighbor dispute over leash rule leads to package thefts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A dispute over a leash...
Judge Chip Moore back home from hospital after lengthy fight with coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - After spending nearly two months in the hospital due to the coronavirus, Judge Chip Moore is finally back home to ride out the...
Doctor recommends waiting until October for flu shot
BATON ROUGE - Some providers are already offering...
Health officials warn Louisianans to be cautious over Labor Day weekend
BATON ROUGE - Public health leaders have a...
LHSAA clears hurdles to keep pace for early October football start
A flurry of emails, calls and texts from parents helped spur state legislators into action potentially saving the start of high school football in Louisiana set...
State officials host Friday meeting to lay out 2020-2021 plan for high school sports
BATON ROUGE - Fans of high school football...
NCAA FBS kicks off 2020 season in Hattiesburg, fans inside stadium
HATTIESBURG, MS - The first game of the...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sep. 4, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
