Don't be too quick to toss that junk mail - millions of stimulus payments mailed in form of debit cards
BATON ROUGE - Don't be too quick to throw away that junk mail, it could be your stimulus money. Nearly 4 million people are being...
Woman receives someone else's stimulus money, wants to return to right person
BATON ROUGE - As some people are still...
Some heart, stroke patients not seeking care due to fear of COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - New data suggests that people...
Crawfish Tracker: Prices in a pinch to end the season
BATON ROUGE - It's time for our final check-up on the capital area crawfish market this season, and it's far from an ideal note to go...
LifeShare Blood Center offering free antibody testing for blood donors
BATON ROUGE - LifeShare Blood Center will start...
Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more storms
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX pressed ahead...
Dodging showers again, then drier pattern will take place
Today and Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again today, mainly during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Once again, not everyone will...
Few rinsing on repeat, drier conditions soon
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain...
Upper level low maintains scattered showers, thunderstorms
A rather active pattern of scattered showers and...
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus
The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic. The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports:...
Saints announce preseason schedule
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints announced their...
'We need football': Coach O appears on national TV to talk fall sports
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron told Fox...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, May 29, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Thursday, May...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on Wednesday and India saw another record single-day jump...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
