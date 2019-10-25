Home
Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening to fall, and the property owner closest to the tree in question says he's trying to remove the...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
Police shoot, kill Louisiana woman waving scissors
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A woman who police say was waving a pair of scissors when she was shot twice by a Bossier City officer...
Woman drives motorhome into casino after she's kicked out
LAS VEGAS - Police say a woman who...
Mayor to reveal priority list for MovEBR road projects next week
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome will...
Soaking rain through Saturday morning
A low pressure system will bring rain to the region early Friday morning through Saturday morning. While the threat for severe weather will be low, a...
Next storm system developing, 1-3 inches of rain expected
The weather will change rapidly over the next...
Cool Conditions Continue Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Strong high...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 7- Micah Cifreo
NEW ROADS- Catholic-Pointe Coupee was on the hunt for revenge heading into last Friday. A game against the same Opelousas Catholic team that kept them from...
LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has...
Drew Brees: 'I'm going to practice this week'
NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees plans to practice...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
