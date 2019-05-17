Home
Medical professional claims her boss' checks bounce, quits job
LAFAYETTE - Some medical professionals say the doctor they work for can't afford to pay them. At least one employee told 2 On Your Side her...
On Your Side investigation: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Department of Environmental Quality says...
Surveillance video captures bucket truck same night trees were vandalized
BATON ROUGE - Last month, 2 On Your...
Frustrated crowd forms at BRCC as parents reportedly locked out of high school graduation
BATON ROUGE - Family members of graduating high school students became furious Friday evening after they were reportedly locked out of the venue at Baton Rouge...
Students spend year fixing up car for local teacher with no vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Students at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Academy...
Crawfish Tracker: Prices going lower and lower
BATON ROUGE - With only a couple of...
Showers Poised to Move Through This Weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure is still in control, but departing to our east later this evening and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will...
Heat Continues to Slowly Crank Up
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
Gradual warming trend continues
A gradual warming trend will take hold for...
Sports
Eric Walker shines as LSU takes Game 1 against Auburn
BATON ROUGE- LSU right handed pitcher Eric Walker was dominant against Auburn throwing 6.0 innings while giving up only 1 run on 2 hits in a...
Despite rumors, family says college basketball star Zion Williamson excited for New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - As speculation swirls over whether...
Former LSU CB Patrick Peterson suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy
GLENDALE, AZ - Patrick Peterson, the Arizona Cardinal's...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 17, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
