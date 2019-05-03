Home
City breaks ground on sidewalk project, update on drainage concerns
BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge broke ground on a new sidewalk project in the Zeeland and Poet's Corner area of Baton Rouge. ...
Crews shoot underground images in local flood-prone area
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish followed through on...
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
BATON ROUGE - Buyer beware. A man looking...
Authorities responding to boater thrown overboard in Tickfaw River
SPRINGFIELD - First responders were called to the Tickfaw River Friday evening after a person was reportedly flung into the water during a boating accident. ...
VP Mike Pence in Louisiana Friday to support churches hit by arson
OPELOUSAS - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting...
Voting begins Saturday for mosquito abatement program in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Saturday, voters will decide...
Scattered showers and storms in the area on Saturday
Typical of May, we have already gotten the warmth and humidity. By this weekend, we will get some of those showers and thunderstorms as well, and...
One down, so many more to go
Warmer and more humid conditions have slowly taken...
Step outside and you will know it is May
Seemingly in lockstep with the calendar, the new...
Hess moves to bullpen, Hilliard to start Friday for LSU Baseball
BATON ROUGE- With a huge upcoming series against #18 Ole Miss this weekend, #12 LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieiri has made some changes to the...
Report: Will Wade, alleged $300K 'deal' for Naz Reid brought up in NCAA corruption trial
BATON ROUGE - LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade's...
LSU holds off Alabama 5-4, clinches SEC road series
TUSCALOOSA - It was a must win SEC...
Investigations
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 3, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
