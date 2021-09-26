Home
Saints take on the New England Patriots for week 3 showdown
NEW ENGLAND - The New Orleans Saints are seeking their second win of the season as they face the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The...
Bicyclist killed on Airline Highway overnight
BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist was hit and...
Coast Guard, US Army Corps continue to address waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard announced Saturday...
Sunday AM Forecast: One more day of nice weather, rain returns this week
Today & Tonight: Today is the last day of lower humidity and lots of sunshine, so get outside and enjoy it! Highs will be a tad...
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice finish to the weekend, warming up next week
Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain clear...
Friday AM Forecast: Beautiful weather through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Today will be another beautiful...
Sports
LSU wins first SEC game of the season, 28-25 over Mississippi State
STARKVILLE - The LSU Tigers started strong and held on at the end for a 28-25 win over Mississippi State in their SEC opener in Starkville...
High School Football Scores - Week 4
PREP FOOTBALL Abbeville 25, Northside 0 Acadiana 45,...
LSU confirms tennis coach Chris Brandi under investigation
LSU Tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi has been...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
