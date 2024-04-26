Home
Disney On Ice Presents: Magic in the Stars at the River Center
BATON ROUGE - Disney on Ice returns to the capital city this weekend to present its new program "Magic in the Stars." There will be...
Baker mayor re-elected as chairman of Capital Region Planning Commission
BAKER - The mayor of Baker has been...
Elaborate land sale scheme captures multiple victims, home in process of being built
BATON ROUGE - One woman tells 2 On...
Friday AM Forecast: Winds and humidity to pick up through the weekend
Along with temperatures in the upper 80's, increasing humidity will make it feel even warmer outside. This is mainly thanks to southeasterly winds, which could gust...
Thursday PM Forecast: onshore winds to ramp up humidity
Over the next three days, warmth will continue...
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry through the weekend
We remain warm and dry through the weekend....
Sports
See Malik Nabers' unique jacket giving love to LSU prior to the 2024 NFL Draft
DETROIT, MI - Despite most likely learning of his new team tonight, LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards, Malik Nabers, decided to show his love for...
Former LSU basketball player Naz Reid earns NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU basketball player Naz...
Three Tigers taken in first round of NFL draft. More LSU players likely to go Friday.
DETROIT, MI - A trio of LSU playmakers...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
