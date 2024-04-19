Home
News
Police warns parents of vape pens that hold carts and function as writing pens
CENTRAL - The Central Police Department warned parents of a vape that is shaped like a pen and can write being distributed within schools. According...
Disagreement over housing 17-year-old offenders creates confusion as new law looms
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge City-Parish officials want...
WATCH: LSU gymnastics discusses finishing first in semifinals, advancing to finals
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Shaking off the heat by Sunday
Warm and muggy conditions continue into the first half of the weekend. Rain arrives overnight Saturday with much drier air moving in behind it. ...
Officials: analysis may confirm more tornadoes occurred in West Feliciana on April 10th
A week after the widespread severe weather moved...
Thursday PM Forecast: warmth continues until weekend cold front
Stubborn clouds have kept high temperatures a few...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
WATCH: LSU gymnastics discusses finishing first in semifinals, advancing to finals
LSU Gymnastics headed to National Finals after placing first in semifinals
FORT WORTH, Texas - The No. 2 LSU...
Baton Rouge Zydeco re-signs two players, reiterates plans for 2024-25 season
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zydeco announced...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
SEARCH
72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Shaking off the heat by Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days