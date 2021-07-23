Home
Investigation of Topeka Street house fire leads to arrest of suspected arsonist
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in connection with an intentionally set July 22 house fire in Baton Rouge. Officials say a suspect...
Olympic Games kick off with Opening Ceremony in Tokyo
TOKYO, Japan - After a year of COVID-related...
65-year-old man rescued from burning home on Cable Street; authorities searching for arsonist responsible
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for the...
Friday Morning Forecast: Heat Advisory starts at 9 am
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area. *HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids,...
Some severe thunderstorms will soon trigger wireless emergency alerts
A change is coming to the way severe...
Thursday evening forecast: swap the showers for steam
Some of the hottest temperatures so far this...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid...
Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle talks with Matt Trent about possible SEC expansion with Texas & Oklahoma
Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo...
Report: Texas, Oklahoma inquire about joining SEC
A major change for the Southeastern Conference could...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
