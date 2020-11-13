Home
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
BATON ROUGE - In July, Drew Enlund learned he had become a victim of identity theft and a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was filed under...
Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking...
Man warns of social security scam after he falls for gimmick
BATON ROUGE - Reports to 2 On Your...
Serious injuries reported in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday. State...
Costco updates face mask policy, entry allowed only to those wearing masks or face shields
BATON ROUGE - The popular members-only warehouse chain,...
Wholesale prices rise 0.3%, but inflation not the worry now
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately...
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the central Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the central Caribbean Sea. T.D. 31 is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it approaches Central America by the end...
Cool mornings, Warm afternoons, Cold front on the way
Jackets on then off… then on again. ...
Continued comfortable warmth, next cold front coming Sunday
Even though some might like cooler temperatures by...
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy Focus Week 10 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
In a week where great Fantasy rosters like the Chiefs and the Cowboys are on a bye, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman asks Who2Start.com Fantasy Football...
Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes...
EBR Mayor to present results of Community Health Needs Assessment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join community health partners in presenting the results of the 2018 Community...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
