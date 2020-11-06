Home
Utility customers should expect to see new 'storm restoration charge' on bill in next year
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies have been busy this hurricane season restoring power to tens of thousands of people during the five storms that hit Louisiana....
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Court date for Gov. Edwards, Attorney General set for Nov. 12; meanwhile, virus restrictions continue
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Even as his coronavirus restrictions are being challenged in court, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he’s extending Louisiana’s statewide...
Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
A long-time member of The Today Show team...
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs...
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
St. Michael junior Nicholas Johnson had himself an efficient night for the Warriors. He touched the ball 5 times in a win over Broadmoor and...
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
Following a win against Central last Friday, Scotlandville...
Bears player suspended 2 weeks for bizarre blow-up during Saints game
CHICAGO - A Chicago wide receiver who started...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
More Americans on diets from a decade ago, report finds
NEW YORK (AP) — If it seems like...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
