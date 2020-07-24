Home
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had quite the experience with a home warranty company and it's cost her a lot of money. Climmie...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
Poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll...
Meghan and Harry file lawsuit against paparazzi
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are suing...
Feds indict former Shreveport city employee in $400K fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury...
Hanna bringing the rain, wet weekend ahead
Tropical Storm Hanna was named late on Thursday night, bringing no major changes to the local forecast. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The morning...
Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf, wet weather for Louisiana
Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the central...
Active pattern of showers thanks to tropical moisture
There has been little change in the strength,...
Dr. Fauci throws first pitch of MLB season, players kneel in Black Lives Matter salute
Dr. Anthony Fauci took a break from fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the nation's top infectious disease expert to throw the first pitch of the 2020...
Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Episcopal Knights
After a 9-3 season and 10 returning starters,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
