Skate park moved to new location, opening date not set
PRAIRIEVILLE - A skate park in Ascension Parish has officially been moved. Crews are now working to put the pieces back together again. The skate...
Parish pothole crushes car, woman's wallet
GONZALES - A woman attending a sporting event...
Sand sifting through post office fence, annoying neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A woman living next to...
Pedestrian struck at Plank Road and Hollywood, one person involved suffering serious injuries
BATON ROUGE - A traffic incident involving a pedestrian has occurred along Plank Road and Hollywood Street. The crash happened around 6:22, Friday morning. ...
A new sculpture along Baton Rouge's Mississippi Riverfront
BATON ROUGE – South Louisiana, often recognized for...
Florida authorities arrest man wanted in disappearance of UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL - Authorities in Florida have...
Chilly start to weekend, freezing temps expected next week
Chilly temperatures will gradually moderate through the weekend. However, a much more potent cold blast will come early next week. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Chilly temps come tomorrow, cold blast comes next week
A cold front will cross the region on...
Sun today, showers tomorrow
A pair of mild days will precede the...
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalist Vote Moved to Wednesday
Due to a WBRZ Sports staff mistake in posting the Fans' Choice finalists to wbrz.com on Tuesday evening, I have suspended voting online until noon on...
LSU vs. Ole Miss set for nighttime kickoff
OXFORD, MS - LSU officially has a start...
Skelton's late TD pass helps Southern beat Alabama A&M 35-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ladarius Skelton accounted...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
