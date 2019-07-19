Home
Tip to 2 On Your Side leads deputies to opportunistic thieves who stole building material during storm
BATON ROUGE - A business owner is out $7,000 after thieves lifted material meant to be used for construction. On Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.,...
Debris from June storm still on Baton Rouge street
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge City-Parish tells 2 On...
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday
LIVINGSTON - Many people in Livingston Parish are...
Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog returns to daily life
MONROE, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana State University lineman says he's adjusting to life with a titanium leg after being shot by a dog while...
Oklahoma man accused of raping child in McDonald's bathroom
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - A 37-year-old Oklahoma...
Roadway back open after train derailment reported in Gonzales
GONZALES - A Gonzales roadway is back open...
Greater rain coverage this weekend, front arrives next week
Moving into the weekend, long duration heat and steam will be interrupted in several neighborhoods by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Neither weekend day will be a...
Heat returns, increasing showers this weekend
Around the United States, big heat will be...
Back to July steam with a few pop ups
A weather pattern quieter and more typical of...
Ragin' Cajuns announce new head baseball coach
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced their new head baseball coach Wednesday evening: Matt Deggs. "A new chapter begins," the Ragin' Cajuns...
Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Oklahoma City Thunder...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
The East Ascension Spartans are hoping to build...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
