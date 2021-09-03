Home
National Guard soldier dead after apparent suicide outside state emergency headquarters
BATON ROUGE - A National Guard soldier died Friday morning in what sources close to the situation described as a suicide outside a state office. ...
WBRZ launches the nine o'clock news tonight
BATON ROUGE – WBRZ will launch an early-evening...
Police investigating deadly shooting near McKinley High
BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Slightly lower humidity leading into the weekend
The best time to work outside will be in the morning hours before 10 am. Another Heat Advisory is out for today, but the humidity will...
Thursday PM Forecast: weak front passing through area tonight
Beyond a weak cold front, a drier forecast...
Thursday AM Forecast: The humidity is set to offer some slight relief
The best time to work outside will be...
Sports
Saints season opener moved to Jacksonville as storm recovery continues in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints football team is expected to avoid New Orleans for weeks as their home city struggles to recover from Hurricane Ida. ...
OU-Tulane game moved to Norman
NEW ORLEANS - The Tulane football game against...
LSU and USC will open 2024 football season in Las Vegas
The LSU Tiger football team will finally get...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
