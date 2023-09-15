Home
Gonzales woman arrested after allegedly producing, distributing child porn for months
GONZALES - The United States Department of Justice announced Friday morning a Gonzales woman was facing child exploitation charges. Hannah Kinchen, 39, faces charges of...
Saturday marks one year since Allie Rice was killed, still no answers in her murder
BATON ROUGE - All that was left at...
Famed musician Yo-Yo Ma to play with Baton Rouge Symphony
BATON ROUGE - Famed musician Yo-Yo Ma is...
Above-average temperatures persist despite the 89-degree high yesterday
While we did see our first high temperature sub 90 yesterday for the first time since the beginning of summer, we have only above average temperatures...
Another record set as streak ends
For the first time in 99 days, Metro...
Thursday PM Forecast: Changes to the weekend forecast
While not zero, rain chances are low going...
Sports
LSU's Reese, Dunne featured on cover of Sports Illustrated
BATON ROUGE - Two of the biggest names in LSU sports are also two of the biggest moneymakers in collegiate athletics -- and are the focal...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. He's likely to miss the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon,...
Start time set for LSU's next home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU's next home game will...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
