Livingston Parish allocated $1.7 million dollars of funding for Hurricane Ida relief
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana is no stranger to big storms. "We all learn from a very young age that we're eroding off the map which...
Man allegedly stole nearly $2,000 of clothes from Ralph Lauren in Tanger Outlet
GONZALES - Police are searching for a man...
Car crashes into Geismar ditch, driver had to be extracted from mangled vehicle
GEISMAR - A car crashed into a ditch...
Friday AM Forecast: HEAT on repeat but on Saturday scattered showers set in
Dodging showers this weekend but everyone will feel the heat. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Who is cranking up...
Thursday PM Forecast: smoke n' hot
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain spotty in...
Thursday AM Forecast: More heat again today, an Air Quality Alert issued
Limit your time outdoors today, the heat is...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE - They're a lot of championships going on in the world of sports with the NBA, and the NHL. But the sport I am...
After 13-7 LSU win over Oregon State, Tigers will face No. 12 Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Super Regional
BATON ROUGE – LSU pounded out 19 hits...
LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson tabbed as next head coach at Georgia
BATON ROUGE - Just moments after helping guide...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
