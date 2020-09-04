Home
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
BATON ROUGE - As more students head back to in-person learning, they're masking up. Dr. Michael Bolton, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Our Lady of...
Neighbor dispute over leash rule leads to package thefts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A dispute over a leash...
Property tax assessment to be adjusted for homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - As residents living in East...
Stocks head lower on Wall Street a day after tech sell-off
Stocks are falling again on Wall Street in early trading Friday, adding to the market’s losses after its biggest sell-off since June. The S&P 500...
Woman found dead in pool of blood at Tigerland apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered...
Livingston authorities identify man killed in Herman Simeon Road shooting
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has...
Hot & humid Friday, better rain chances over weekend
Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 94. A brief shower will be possible during the afternoon, but not amounting to much. Rain coverage around 20%....
90s continue as showers return, cold front chances lowered
Into the weekend, a slightly better chance for...
Sunny skies sticking around for the holiday weekend
Mostly sunny and dry with some changes coming...
NCAA FBS kicks off 2020 season in Hattiesburg, fans inside stadium
HATTIESBURG, MS - The first game of the 2020 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) season opened Thursday night at the Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M....
LSU testing football helmets with built-in fans in effort to fight coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Researchers at LSU have patented...
WATCH: LSU standout Breiden Fehoko takes the Haka to the NFL
LOS ANGELES - If you need some extra...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
