ON YOUR SIDE Warning: Your boss may accidentally give scammers your paycheck
BATON ROUGE – Near-convincing phishing emails are targeting automatic deposits for employee’s salaries and if a payroll department is not careful, the con may work. ...
Neighborhood wants filthy pool drained
BATON ROUGE - A woman is living next...
Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding
BATON ROUGE - For many, Thursday's severe weather...
Unwanted kiss lawsuit against Trump dismissed in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump kissed a former campaign staffer during a Florida rally in 2016 has been dismissed. ...
New Orleans actor found alive in Mississippi woods after 4-day search
Hancock County, MS - After a four day...
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish flood zones
WALKER - A new ordinance is making it...
Weather pattern switch comes this weekend
A subtle shift in wind direction will return us the to “regularly scheduled summer weather programming” by Saturday. At this time though, there are no washouts...
Plenty of sun, comfortable warmth
Another one to two days of lower humidity...
More clouds around, continued cooler than average temps
The pleasant feel will last through Thursday. A...
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA Title over Golden State
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard raised his arms high in triumph and celebrated Canada’s first NBA championship. “We the North!” is now “We the...
LSU's season ends in the Super Regional 5-4 in 12th innings
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Drew Mendoza's two-out...
LSU Baseball loses Game 1 of Super Regional to Florida State 6-4
BATON ROUGE- After breaking out to an early...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, June 14.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
