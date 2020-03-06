Home
On Your Side
Landowner frustrated over Comite Diversion Canal land acquisition process
ZACHARY - State leaders have repeatedly said that the plan is to complete the Comite Diversion Canal project by 2021. Wednesday, the canal task force addressed...
Bad waxing experience sends woman to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A woman who went to...
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake...
News
Nightly closures on Highland Road at I-10 start Friday
BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect more closures on Highland Road near the EBR-Ascension line. Starting Friday, Highland Road will be closed at the I-10...
21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twenty-one people aboard a...
Arrest made after police chase across Mississippi River Bridge
Baton Rouge - Authorities arrested a driver who...
Another gorgeous weekend in store
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure moves in today, keeping skies sunny and conditions dry. Temperatures will be slow to warm, breaking into the...
Cooler and quieter
Beyond lingering clouds and showers, a nice stretch...
Rain and storms expected through Wednesday night
Overall, Wednesday will be messy with showers and...
Southern men's and women's basketball both beat Texas Southern
BATON ROUGE- Both the Southern men's and women's basketball teams came away with wins against Texas Southern on Thursday night in the F.G. Clark Activity Center....
Lady Tigers roll through first game at SEC Tournament
The No. 7 seed LSU women’s basketball team...
LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase earns #7 jersey for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE – Ja’Marr Chase, the winner of...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 6, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday...
Community
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
