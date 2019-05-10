Home
On Your Side
Tenant says landlord ignored water leak, resulting in moldy mess
PRAIRIEVILLE - Donna Winstead has been living in a moldy disaster for years, holding onto hope that her landlord will fix the issue like they've been...
Widow's benefits taken away, woman told she has to pay it all back
BATON ROUGE - One woman says it's a...
City breaks ground on sidewalk project, update on drainage concerns
BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge...
News
Governor declares state of emergency due to severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as severe storms gradually roll through southeast Louisiana. Thunderstorms brought heavy rain...
Arkansas officer shoots police dog during training
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas,...
Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways to close Friday night
All inland waterways will close in Ascension and...
Weather
Heavy rain threat continues, some rivers to reach flood stage
WATCH: WBRZ has your latest weather updates. Along and north of I-10, multiple locations received 3-6 inches of rain on Thursday. This created numerous areas...
Strong storms possible today, heavy rain threat through Sunday
While one day of showers and thunderstorms is...
First day in an unsettled stretch of weather
A stalled frontal system will initiate an unsettled...
Sports
Tiger baseball blown out in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tiger baseball team dropped their fourth straight game, once again dominated by the opposing offense. The Arkansas Razorbacks belted out 15...
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field
BATON ROUGE - Freshman track and field star...
LSU Softball shutout in 2nd round of SEC Tournament
TEXAS STATION- The LSU softball team had no...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 10, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
Contests
