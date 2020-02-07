Home
On Your Side
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
News
St. George Fire Department responds to a fire at Rouse's Market
ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire officials responded to a reported fire at Rouse's Market on 14630 Village Market Street shortly before 6:30, Friday afternoon. ...
Krewe of Oshun will make it's debut in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever,...
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Cool end to the workweek
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure just to our southwest will keep skies sunny and conditions cool. Temperatures will break into the 50s around...
January was the fifth warmest for US
The average temperature for the lower 48 was...
Storm threat ends, chilling to the low 30s by Friday morning
Widespread rain will end Thursday morning and take...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball opened up their 2020 season with a win at home against Central Arkansas 3-2. After the Bears took the...
LSU suffers first SEC loss to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt entered Wednesday's matchup with 18th ranked LSU...
LSU women's basketball star Ayana Mitchell out for season
Baton Rouge – LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your health report for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020 kicks off with 'Bark in the Park' from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. So, grab your friends...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Cool end to the workweek
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days