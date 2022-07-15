Home
2 On Your Side
News
Chase Towers downtown being renovated into multi-use building
BATON ROUGE - Two of the tallest buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are being taken to the next level! The Chase Towers have been renamed to...
Hockey fans ecstatic as a local team could be returning to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Most people think of LSU...
Battle to get custody of girl in high-profile rape case playing out in Amite courtroom
AMITE – A custody battle that has garnered...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Clearing skies and much drier
Hot and dry for the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight: Friday evening will be clearing out as showers come to...
Thursday PM Forecast: Rain expected to fizzle out into the evening hours
Radar is beginning to get active across the...
Thursday AM Forecast: Afternoon downpours will be back today, but not everyone will see them.
Heavy downpours still in the forecast, but we...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU women's basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey looking to enhance the program's trajectory
BATON ROUGE - An unsung coaching legend will be back on the LSU women's basketball bench this season, as Bob Starkey joined Kim Mulkey's staff back...
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming weeks
BATON ROUGE - What a first four months...
Sports2-a-Days: McKinley Panthers
After a rough 2021, McKinley not only made...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Clearing skies and much drier
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days