No. 2 LSU softball falls to No. 15 Missouri 10-9
COLUMBIA, MO - After dropping their series to Ole Miss last week, No. 2 LSU softball lost another SEC game against No. 15 Missouri Friday evening....
Attorneys, defendants step foot inside of the BRAVE Cave Friday
BATON ROUGE - In the latest development at...
Historic Lincoln Theater to become museum for Black Louisiana history, culture
BATON ROUGE — The long-awaited transformation of the...
Friday PM Forecast: quiet first weekend of spring before next storm threat
Weather will be very cooperative for outdoor events on the first weekend of astronomical spring. A round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be...
Friday AM Forecast: Storms today ahead of a very nice weekend
Numerous thunderstorms early Friday will become more spotty...
Thursday PM Forecast: Another round of showers, including some storms tomorrow
The chance of rain is not done just...
Sports
FINAL: No. 5 LSU defeats No. 8 Florida 6-1 at first SEC home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU took the first game 6-1 in a National Championship series rematch against Florida at Alex Box Stadium Friday night. LSU pitcher...
FINAL: LSU women's basketball defeats Rice 70-60 in first round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Rice...
WATCH: LSU football is building an identity on both sides of the ball during spring practice
Check out the Tigers as they work to...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 22, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
