Amid deadly fires, Gonzales family fears for family living on Maui
GONZALES - Devastating fires erupted on the Island of Maui Tuesday night due to a combination of dry air and strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which...
DOTD hopes new reflectors will stop drivers from hitting battered Government Street medians
BATON ROUGE - New reflectors are now posted...
Fourth man arrested in deadly armed robbery in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - Deputies have made a fourth arrest...
Friday PM Forecast: stay hydrated during another weekend of excessive heat
It was another record warm morning at 83 degrees, this time just for the date and not all-time. Dangerous heat will continue this weekend. An...
Friday AM Forecast: Excessive heat into the weekend, rain could finally return next week
High temperatures in the 101-102 degree range will...
Thursday PM Forecast: after record warm morning, more triple digits lined up
Stopping at just 85 degrees Thursday morning, Baton...
Sports
Saints shut down final open practice to the public due to heat concerns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have canceled the final remaining open practice to the public due to the extreme heat that has engulfed...
Ascension Parish U12 dream run comes to an end
WACO, Texas - A wildly successful summer drew...
Ascension Parish U12 team advances to regional championship in dramatic form
UPDATE: A dream run at a berth in...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
