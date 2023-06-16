Home
Honduras and Barbados to play FIFA-sanctioned soccer match in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge will host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match between Honduras and Barbados 7 p.m. Sunday at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park. Here...
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers may not play...
Ponchatoula police report biggest drug bust in department's history
The Ponchatoula Police Department conducted their "most significant...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: unrelenting excessive heat
An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Saturday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees. Hot temperatures and...
Friday AM Forecast: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, likley again for Saturday
Excessive heat today means you need to stay...
Thursday PM Forecast: crank the heat up even more into the weekend
An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH* has been issued all...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College World Series
College World Series best bet$: 1. #TCU over Oral Roberts: -1.5 2. LSU over #Tennessee : -200 3. #LSU to win the National...
Watch: LSU Tigers get together for team photo in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers have landed in...
Tigers' Paul Skenes named college baseball player of the year, winner of Dick Howser Trophy
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the team's first...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Saturday AM Forecast: hydrate, take it easy in the heat
