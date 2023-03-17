Home
Neuty freed: After public outcry, state works out deal to keep famous La. rodent with his adoptive family
UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has reportedly allowed the Lacoste family to apply for a permit that will let them keep Neuty legally...
Southeastern women's basketball loses in NCAA Tournament 95-43 to Iowa
IOWA CITY - The Southeastern women's basketball team...
Legislation would add suicide prevention helpline number to La. driver's licences
BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: chilly weekend, increasing chance for a freeze
Make sure you have multiple layers if spending time outside this weekend. Wind chills could be in the 30s, especially during the morning hours. Keep an...
Friday AM Forecast: expect rain, thunderstorms and falling temperatures
Storms are already moving in and cold air...
Thursday AM Forecast: Big changes coming in with the next front in less than 24 hours
Friday will start warm and muggy and will...
Sports
Southeastern women's basketball loses in NCAA Tournament 95-43 to Iowa
IOWA CITY - The Southeastern women's basketball team was bounced out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the Lady Lions 95-43. ...
Carlos Sample stepping away from Scotlandville after 16 seasons as head coach
BATON ROUGE - One of the best coaches...
Southern women's basketball team bounced out of NCAA Tournament with loss to Sacred Heart in the Play-In Game
STANFORD, Cali. - The Southern women's basketball team's...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
